Azerbaijani defense minister issues specific instructions on border delimitation with Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, has issued specific instructions for the effective implementation of the process of delimitation of the state border with Armenia, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense.

This issue was discussed at an official meeting held at the headquarters of Azerbaijan's Land Forces under the leadership of the minister.

Besides, Hasanov issued specific instructions to the relevant persons on the adoption of the necessary measures in cooperation with other government agencies in order to ensure security.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel