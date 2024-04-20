Azerbaijani MoD weighs up current operational situation on conditional border with Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. The current operational situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian conditional border has been analyzed at an official meeting held at the headquarters of Azerbaijan's Land Forces under the leadership of Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Trend reports.

Moreover, the meeting analyzed measures for combat training of military units and the state of military discipline.



The minister emphasized the importance of paying special attention to the material-technical and engineering support of the units conducting combat duty in difficult terrain and high-mountainous areas, as well as the improvement of moral-psychological training.

