Azerbaijani FM receives outgoing Iranian ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has received Iran's Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador Seyyed Abbas Musavi on the conclusion of his diplomatic activity, a source in the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The parties expressed satisfaction with the current level of friendship and cooperation between the two states, based on historical roots.

It was noted that significant steps have been taken to develop relations in political, economic, trade, and other areas.

Bayramov also highlighted the development of relations between the two countries within regional and multilateral frameworks, and the effective work of regional formats such as 3+3.

Musavi thanked for the support provided to him during his diplomatic tenure.

He noted that during his time as ambassador, all possibilities were mobilized for the development of bilateral relations, emphasizing that the future ambassador would also spare no effort for furthering these relations.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

Bayramov wished the ambassador success in his future endeavors, added the ministry.

To note, Musavi was the ambassador of Iran to Azerbaijan since 2020.

