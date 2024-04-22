Azerbaijani air defense units conduct tactical live-fire drills (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Azerbaijan's Air Defense Units have conducted tactical live-fire drills in accordance with the training plan for the current year, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Defense.

“Before the practical shooting, servicemen were informed about safety rules, purpose of exercise and the conditions of the shooting.

In the exercise, the crews successfully accomplished the tasks on bringing Igla-S man-portable anti-aircraft missile system to combat state, and neutralizing the air targets of the imaginary enemy.

The Azerbaijan Army is holding exercises in order to further improve the combat readiness of units and the individual professionalism of servicemen," added the ministry.

