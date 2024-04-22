Armenia commences demining operations in territories returned to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Armenian sappers have started demining operations in the territory adjacent to the Church of the Holy Virgin Mary in Voskepar village of the Tavush region, Trend reports.

Additionally, it was noted that a new border with Azerbaijan will pass through this territory. About 25 Armenian sappers are currently working on the territory.

To note, the eighth meeting of the State Commission on Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan was held on April 19, 2024 at the border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan.

At the initial stage of the delimitation process, the sides tentatively agreed on the passage of certain segments of the border line directly between the settlements of Baganis (RA) – Baganys Ayrim (AR), Voskepar (RA) – Ashagy Askipara (AR), Kirants (RA) – Kheyrimli (AR), and Berkaber (RA) - Gyzylhajily (AR) to bring them in line with the legally justified inter-republican border that existed within the Soviet Union at the time of its collapse.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel