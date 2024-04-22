Russia and Azerbaijan stake in developing ties - Kremlin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Russia and Azerbaijan have opportunities to expand trade and economic potential, Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitriy Peskov said, Trend reports.

Commenting on the upcoming talks between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow today, Peskov said that Azerbaijan is a friend and partner of Russia, and both countries have enormous potential for cooperation and a desire to develop relations.

To note, on April 22, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Moscow for a working visit at the invitation of Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation.

At Moscow Vnukovo-2 International Airport, the head of state was welcomed by Mikhail Galuzin, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia, and other officials.

