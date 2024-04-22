Heydar Aliyev played a special, immense role in the history of the Baikal-Amur Mainline - Vladimir Putin

MOSCOW, Russia, April 22. “Heydar Aliyev played a special, immense role in the history of the Baikal-Amur Mainline (BAM),” said President of Russia Vladimir Putin at a joint meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Moscow involving railway veterans and workers on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Baikal-Amur Mainline, Trend reports.

“Sincerely glad to congratulate President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the 50th anniversary of the start of construction of the BAM. His father, as all BAM builders know well, Heydar Aliyev played a special, immense role in the history of the BAM. As the First Deputy Chairman of the USSR Council of Ministers, Heydar Aliyev supervised the construction of the Baikal-Amur Mainline. He did everything possible to ensure that this complex project came to fruition,” the President of Russia underlined.