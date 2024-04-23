President Ilham Aliyev invites Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to COP29 in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has invited President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will be held in Baku in November, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Ukraine Seymur Mardaliyev said on X, Trend reports.
Mardaliyev noted that he met with First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha in Kyiv.
"I was honored to hand over the invitation letter of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev addressed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for participation in COP29 in Baku," the publication says.
This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.
The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP—the Conference of the Parties - is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.
