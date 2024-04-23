President Ilham Aliyev invites Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to COP29 in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has invited President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will be held in Baku in November, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Ukraine Seymur Mardaliyev said on X, Trend reports.

Mardaliyev noted that he met with First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha in Kyiv.

"I was honored to hand over the invitation letter of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev addressed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for participation in COP29 in Baku," the publication says.