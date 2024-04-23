Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan has very close partnership relationship with all countries that are members of Eurasian Union except Armenia - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 23 April 2024 15:41 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan has very close partnership relationship with all countries that are members of Eurasian Union except Armenia - President Ilham Aliyev

Follow Trend on

Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. It’s true that we have been invited to participate in some of the events of the Eurasian Economic Union at the level of President and at the level of Prime Minister, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the international forum themed “COP29 and Green Vision for Azerbaijan” organized by ADA University, Trend reports.

“I participated once as a guest of honor. Actually, with all the countries that are members of the Eurasian Union except Armenia, Azerbaijan has a very close partnership relationship,” the head of state emphasized.

Latest

Latest

Read more