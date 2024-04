BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. The best investment is in education and in the young generation. We're trying to do it for us. It's one of the main priorities,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the international forum themed “COP29 and Green Vision for Azerbaijan” organized by ADA University.

“We have special programs with our international partners, including a special presidential program for training our young generation in leading international universities,” the head of state noted.