We used benefits from oil and gas to tackle issues of unemployment and poverty - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. With respect to sustainable development and energy, I think our economic performance and social programs clearly demonstrate that we have used the benefits from oil and gas to ensure fair distribution and to tackle issues of unemployment and poverty,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the international forum themed “COP29 and Green Vision for Azerbaijan” organized by ADA University, Trend reports.

“So, when we started our energy cooperation and began to receive the first revenues from oil sales, the level of poverty in Azerbaijan was close to 50 percent. So, every second person was poor, and among the refugees, it was more than 75 percent. So, you can imagine the situation. So now, we have reduced it to the level of five percent, and the same is with unemployment,” the head of state added.