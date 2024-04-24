Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijani Naval Forces and MES hold Wave-2024 joint tactical exercise (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 24 April 2024 13:38 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani Naval Forces and MES hold Wave-2024 joint tactical exercise (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Gulnara Karimova
Gulnara Karimova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. Naval Forces and the Ministry of Emergency Situations hold Wave-2024 joint tactical exercise in the territorial waters of the Caspian Sea, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

The exercise involving military personnel, equipment of the Naval Forces, and the MES aims to organize and fulfill joint activities, enhance the proficiency of commanders and headquarters in unit management.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Azerbaijani Naval Forces and MES hold Wave-2024 joint tactical exercise (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani Naval Forces and MES hold Wave-2024 joint tactical exercise (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani Naval Forces and MES hold Wave-2024 joint tactical exercise (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani Naval Forces and MES hold Wave-2024 joint tactical exercise (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani Naval Forces and MES hold Wave-2024 joint tactical exercise (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani Naval Forces and MES hold Wave-2024 joint tactical exercise (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more