Egypt welcomes Armenia's return of Azerbaijan's some villages

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. Egypt welcomes the agreement on Armenia's return of four villages of Azerbaijan's Gazakh, that had been occupied by the former, and also the concorded delimitation of borders between the two countries, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry states, Trend reports.

The ministry praised this important development in debates and called on both sides to take new steps that will build confidence in reaching an ultimate peace agreement.

To note, the eighth meeting of the State Commission on State Border Delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the Commission on State Border Delimitation and Border Security between Armenia and Azerbaijan was held on April 19, 2024.

The sides tentatively agreed on the passage of certain segments of the border line directly between the settlements of Baganis (Armenia) - Baganys Ayrim (Azerbaijan), Voskepar (Armenia) - Ashagy Askipara (Azerbaijan), Kirants (Armenia) – Kheyrimli (Azerbaijan), and Berkaber (Armenia) - Gyzylhajily (Azerbaijan) to bring them in line with the legally justified inter-republican border that existed within the Soviet Union at the time of its collapse.

