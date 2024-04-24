Azerbaijan and countries of Central Asia bound together by centuries-old ties of cooperation - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. Azerbaijan and the countries of Central Asia are bound together by centuries-old ties of cooperation, friendship, and interaction, President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, Trend reports.

“Today, the regions of Central Asia and the Caspian, including Azerbaijan as part of the Caspian region and the South Caucasus region, are of great importance both in terms of energy resources and in terms of transportation routes and trade. Here we see great potential,” the head of state underlined.