Armenia's legislation remains obstacle to peace agreement with Azerbaijan - Elchin Amirbayov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. Armenia's own legislation is still an obstacle to a peace agreement with Azerbaijan, said Elchin Amirbayov, Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on special assignments, in an interview with BBC, Trend reports.

"Armenia has to efficiently deal with fundamental incompatibility between their letter of spirit in the draft peace agreement and its current legislation, including their constitution that suggests that Karabakh is part of Armenia. This is indeed a territorial claim which needs to be addressed. Especially, after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on many occasions has confirmed that Karabakh is Azerbaijan," he said.

Amirbayov also noted that the reason for the remaining challenges in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia is the lack of trust.

"This is a cautious optimism. But today there is a unique situation because we never had the accompanying factors that might lead to the peace process. Azerbaijan believes that, after we had put an end to this illegal occupation of Karabakh and surrounding regions last September, our countries stand a real and unique chance to strike a peace deal, because the most difficult challenge to peace, which is the illegal foreign military presence of Armenia in our territory, has been resolved. Today we have never been that close to peace," he pointed out.