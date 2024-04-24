Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
President of Kyrgyzstan visits grave of national leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

24 April 2024
Asif Mehman
Asif Mehman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov has visited the grave of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, architect and founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev in the Alley of Honor and laid a wreath at his grave, Trend reports.
