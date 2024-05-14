Tension exists among several OSCE member countries - Azerbaijani FM (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Significant tensions have arisen within certain OSCE (Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe) member countries, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during a joint press conference with OSCE Chair-in-Office, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta Ian Borg, Trend reports.

The minister emphasized Azerbaijan's ongoing commitment to adhering to the fundamental principles of the OSCE, particularly regarding respect for countries' territorial integrity.

"Malta's chairmanship of the OSCE coincides with its confronting serious security threats and problems in the OSCE region. This leads to quite difficult situations within the organization. One of the main reasons for this is the lack of trust and mutual cooperation between a number of member countries, the presence of quite a tense situation, and non-compliance with many fundamental principles of the OSCE,” Bayramov added.

To note, Borg's visit to Azerbaijan started on May 13.

