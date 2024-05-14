Azerbaijan extends arrest term of former so-called “president” of illegal separatist regime (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. The term of preventive measure in the form of arrest against the former so-called “president” of the illegal separatist regime in Karabakh Arkady Ghukasyan has been extended, Trend reports.

The submission on the extension of the preventive measure against the accused was considered at the Binagadi District Court of Baku.

The court extended the arrest period for 5 months.

To note, a total of 15 members of the separatist regime have been brought to justice in the criminal case, which is being investigated by a joint investigative group consisting of employees of the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Security Service. Over the years, the Prosecutor General's Office opened criminal cases against these individuals, and they were put on the international wanted list. After the local anti-terrorist measures carried out last year, the law enforcement agencies of Azerbaijan detained the former so-called "presidents" of the illegal separatist regime, Arkady Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Arayik Harutyunyan, former so-called "Minister of Foreign Affairs" David Babayan, as well as former so-called "chairman of Parliament" David Ishkhanyan, Generals Lev Mnatsakanyan, David Manukyan, and former so-called "Minister of State" Ruben Vardanyan. All of them were arrested and taken to Baku. The detained separatists are accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing of terrorism, murders, the creation of illegal armed groups, etc.

