Latvia can take part in revival of Azerbaijan's Shusha (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Latvia can take part in the restoration of Azerbaijan's Shusha city, Latvian Parliament Speaker Daiga Mieriņa said during today's briefing in Baku, Trend reports.

“During the visit to Azerbaijan, it was discussed how Latvia can take part in the restoration of the city of Shusha or otherwise help the region. Cooperation in the field of agriculture, logistics, tourism, exchange in the field of education and culture was discussed,” she explained.

Mierina pointed out that this is her first visit to Azerbaijan.

“I am really pleased to visit your beautiful country, and very glad that yesterday we had the opportunity to visit Karabakh and witness aftermath of this very harsh period in your country's history,” the official also said.

She added that Azerbaijan is an important partner of Latvia.

To note, a delegation led by Mierina, arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit on May 18.

