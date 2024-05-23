Trans-Caspian transport corridor is becoming increasingly popular in European and Central Asian regions - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Of course, one of the topics we discussed today is cooperation in the transport sector, taking into account the new opportunities of the transport and logistical infrastructure of Tajikistan and Azerbaijan. I think it will be useful to join our efforts in this direction and coordinate our steps more closely, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during an expanded meeting with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Trend reports.

“The Trans-Caspian transport corridor is becoming increasingly popular in the European and Central Asian regions. Azerbaijan, as a connecting link and a country located at the junction of Europe and Asia, of course, plays an important role in this issue with its transportation infrastructure,” the head of state emphasized.