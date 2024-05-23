Azerbaijan regulates cultural heritage transport during armed conflict

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Azerbaijan's Armed Forces servicemen are entrusted with protecting cultural heritage during armed conflict, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the amendment to the law "On Protection of Historical and Cultural Monuments" approved by President Ilham Aliyev.

Following the law, vehicles bearing distinctive signs may be utilized for transporting cultural property to secure locations during armed conflict, in accordance with the Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict.