Georgian Military Police Department delegation visits Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Following the plan of bilateral military cooperation between the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Georgia for 2024, the delegation led by the Chief of the Military Police Department of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Georgia, Colonel Shalva Shengelia, is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani ministry.

During the visit, the delegation visited the Military Police Department of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

First, flowers were placed and Heydar Aliyev's memory was honored at the monument to the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people

Guests were warmly welcomed by the chief of the Military Police Department, Lieutenant Colonel Elgun Aliyev, who also expressed his satisfaction at their presence in Azerbaijan.

The meeting noted that friendly and fraternal relations are founded on trust and support, and both sides were pleased with bilateral military cooperation. They stressed the need for such meetings to share experience.

The visitors were subsequently apprised of the Military Police Department's operations.



The Georgian delegates conveyed their appreciation for the kind hospitality.

