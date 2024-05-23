Azerbaijani and German military specialists hold expert meeting

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Following the bilateral cooperation plan signed between the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan and the Federal Ministry of Defense of Germany for 2024, military specialists from both countries convened for an expert meeting, the Azerbaijani ministry told Trend.

The meeting, hosted at the Joint Operational Command of Germany, facilitated an extensive exchange of perspectives on Azerbaijan and Germany's involvement in UN missions.

The meeting also covered accumulated experience, international peacekeeping operations, and other subjects of mutual interest.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel