Louis Bono to visit South Caucasus region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Louis Bono is traveling to the South Caucasus region over the next few weeks to discuss U.S. support for the peace process and how best to reach a durable and dignified peace, the US Embassy in Azerbaijan told Trend.

"Mr. Bono plans to meet with key stakeholders to support the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process. He will visit both Azerbaijan and Armenia. We stand ready to assist in any process that brings peace and stability to the people of the South Caucasus," said the embassy.