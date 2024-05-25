US hails Azerbaijan and Armenia for striving for peace - President Biden

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. The US welcomes the steps taken by Azerbaijan and Armenia to ensure a lasting and dignified peace, said the letter of congratulations of US President Joseph Biden addressed to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Azerbaijan's Independence Day, Trend reports.

"On this holiday honoring Azerbaijan's independence, the United States reaffirms its support for Azerbaijan's independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty. We welcome steps by Azerbaijan and Armenia to secure a durable and dignified peace, and we stand ready to support these efforts. Above all, we look forward to growing our partnership and strengthening ties with the people of Azerbaijan," said President Biden.