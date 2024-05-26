President of Mauritania congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani has congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Azerbaijan's Independence Day, Trend reports.

"Your Excellency and dear Brother,

On the occasion of your country’s National Day celebrations, I am pleased to express the warmest congratulations to Your Excellency, wishing to the friendly people of Azerbaijan more progress and prosperity.

I also reiterate to Your Excellency our keenness to continue efforts to strengthen and develop the existing cooperative relations between our countries to serve the interests of our friendly peoples.

Please accept, Your Excellency and dear brother, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Your brother," the letter says.