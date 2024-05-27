Armenian people must realize that Azerbaijan not considered their enemy - People's Artist (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. The Baku Network expert platform has aired the next episode of the Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov analytical video project, Trend reports.

A composer and People's Artist of Azerbaijan Faig Sujaddinov joined the program as a guest.

Addressing Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization, he noted that there are forces that oppose peace in the South Caucasus.

"There is significant external pressure on Armenians, preventing them from making independent decisions. The people of Armenia must realize that their enemy is not Azerbaijan.

We have demonstrated our love for our land and our desire to reclaim what is rightfully ours, without coveting others' property. I recently visited Shusha city and noticed the destroyed houses along the way. For 30 years, Armenians built nothing and did nothing, knowing it was temporary and not theirs," Sujaddinov said.

