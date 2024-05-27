Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani parliament puts up draft law "On state budget" for discussion

Elchin Mehdiyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. The meeting of Azerbaijani Parliament's Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship has put up a draft law "On amendments to the law “On the State Budget of Azerbaijan for 2024” for discussion, Trend reports.

Finance Minister Samir Sharifov, Chairman of the Accounts Chamber Vugar Gulmammadov, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Anar Karimov, First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev, Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee Natig Shirinov, Chairman of the State Social Protection Fund of Azerbaijan Himalay Mamishov, and other officials are taking part in the meeting.

To note, the meeting will also discuss amendments to the laws “On the budget of the State Social Protection Fund for 2024” and “On the budget of the Unemployment Insurance Fund for 2024”.

