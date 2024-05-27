Azerbaijani court turns down appeal of detained Armenian separatist

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. The Baku Court of Appeal, chaired by Judge Gabil Mammadov has considered and rejected the appeal of Ruben Vardanyan, who held the “position” of the so-called “state minister” of the separatist regime in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, Trend reports.

Vardanyan had appealed the court's ruling to continue the preventive action of arresting him.

To note, on September 27, Vardanyan, was detained by the State Border Service of Azerbaijan and brought to criminal responsibility as an accused.

A court ruling decided against him, imposing a preventative measure of arrest.

He was accused under Articles 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 279.3 (participation in the organization and activities of armed formations or groups not stipulated by law), and 318.1 (illegal crossing of the state border of Azerbaijan) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

