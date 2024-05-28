French ambassador congratulates Azerbaijan on Independence Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. French Ambassador Anne Boillon has congratulated the Azerbaijani people on Independence Day, Trend reports via the diplomat's official page on X.

“On behalf of the French Embassy, I congratulate the Azerbaijani people on Independence Day. I wish Azerbaijan a future full of peace and prosperity. Happy National Day,” the publication says.

Today, Azerbaijan celebrates Independence Day. The Azerbaijan Democratic Republic became the first democratic republic not only on the territory of modern Azerbaijan but also in the whole East. It was a parliamentary republic. Its state attributes were adopted - a flag, an anthem. The Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, however, was only in power for 23 months. After the 11th army of the Bolsheviks captured Azerbaijan on April 28, 1920, the republic was overthrown.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel