Israeli Embassy congratulates Azerbaijan on Independence Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. The Israeli Embassy has congratulated Azerbaijan on Independence Day, Trend reports via the embassy's official page on X.

“Happy Independence Day to the people of Azerbaijan! May the friendship between our nations grow stronger each year. You are joined in this celebration by the Israeli people,” the publication says.

Today, Azerbaijan celebrates Independence Day. The Azerbaijan Democratic Republic became the first democratic republic not only on the territory of modern Azerbaijan but also in the whole East. It was a parliamentary republic. Its state attributes were adopted - a flag, an anthem. The Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, however, was only in power for 23 months. After the 11th army of the Bolsheviks captured Azerbaijan on April 28, 1920, the republic was overthrown.

