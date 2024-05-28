Iranian Embassy in Baku congratulates Azerbaijan on 28 May - Independence Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. The Iranian Embassy in Baku congratulates Azerbaijan on May 28, Independence Day, Trend reports, referring to the publication on the social network of the Iranian Embassy.

“The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Baku congratulates all Azerbaijani people on May 28—Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, wishes peace and prosperity,” the publication says.

May 28 is Independence Day in Azerbaijan.

The revolution in Russia in 1917 put an end to the rule of the Romanov dynasty. As a result, the Russian Empire disintegrated. The people had to decide their own fate.

Thus, the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR) was proclaimed on May 28, 1918.

ADR became the first democratic republic not only on the territory of modern Azerbaijan, but also in the whole East.

It was a parliamentary republic. Its state attributes - flag, anthem, emblem - were adopted. The colours of the republic's flag reflected the formula "Turkism, Islamism and Modernity.".

However, the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic existed for only 23 months. On April 28, 1920, Azerbaijan was occupied by the 11th Bolshevik Army, and the republic fell.

Until 2022, the date “28 May” was celebrated as Republic Day in Azerbaijan.