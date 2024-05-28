President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva meet residents who relocated to Khojaly city

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Arzu Aliyeva met with residents who relocated to the city of Khojaly on May 28, Trend reports.

The head of state presented keys to the apartments to the residents of Khojaly.

Then, President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Arzu Aliyeva toured the city of Khojaly with the residents, familiarizing themselves with the developments and the master plan of the city.

Will be updated