President Ilham Aliyev approves running terms of Samur, Yarag-Gazmalar bridge checkpoints

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The operational terms for the highway bridge at the Samur - Yarag-Gazmalar checkpoints on the Azerbaijani-Russian state border have been approved, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev signed a law approving the “Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Russian Federation on the operation and maintenance of the road bridge over the Samur river at the Samur (Azerbaijan) - Yarag-Gazmalar (Russia) checkpoints on the Azerbaijani-Russian state border.”