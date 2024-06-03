Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

President Ilham Aliyev approves running terms of Samur, Yarag-Gazmalar bridge checkpoints

Politics Materials 3 June 2024 13:41 (UTC +04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev approves running terms of Samur, Yarag-Gazmalar bridge checkpoints
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Follow Trend on

Asif Mehman
Asif Mehman
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The operational terms for the highway bridge at the Samur - Yarag-Gazmalar checkpoints on the Azerbaijani-Russian state border have been approved, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev signed a law approving the “Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Russian Federation on the operation and maintenance of the road bridge over the Samur river at the Samur (Azerbaijan) - Yarag-Gazmalar (Russia) checkpoints on the Azerbaijani-Russian state border.”

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more