Head of Azerbaijani Presidential Administration meets with IEA Executive Director (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Head of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan and Chairman of the Organizing Committee of COP29 Samir Nuriyev has met with International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol, Trend reports.

During the meeting, Nuriyev provided comprehensive details about Azerbaijan's preparations for COP29.

Birol, expressing satisfaction with his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev and the fruitful discussions on COP29, conveyed his organization's readiness to support the success of the event.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

