Azerbaijan holds opening ceremony of Caucasian Eagle - 2024 joint exercise (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. The opening ceremony of the Caucasian Eagle - 2024 joint exercise conducted in Azerbaijan with the participation of special forces from Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia under the approved plan has been held, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense.

First, the memory of the servicemen, who sacrificed their lives for the defense and protection of the sovereignty of Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia was honored with a minute of silence. The national anthems of all three countries were played, and the national flags were raised.

The acting Commander of the Special Forces, Major General Akif Pirverdiyev conveyed the congratulations of the leadership of the Defense Ministry to the exercise participants and wished them success.

The exercise participants were presented with a concert program following the conclusion of the official portion of the ceremony titled "Caucasian Eagle, from the top to the top!".

Members of the song and dance ensemble of the Army Ideological and Cultural Center named after Hazi Aslanov, the military orchestra of Jamshid Nakhchivanski Military Lyceum, the Baku Choreography Academy, and the Sema dance ensembles took part in the artistic program.

