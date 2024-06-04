Azerbaijani PM attends Eurasian Intergovernmental Council's Minsk meeting as guest

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov has attended an expanded meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Minsk as a guest, a source in the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Speaking at the meeting, Asadov highlighted that Azerbaijan maintains close bilateral ties with partner states in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

“A clear indication of this is the highest-level confidential and intensive political dialogue. Since the beginning of this year, the Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Belarus have paid state visits to Azerbaijan, and the President of Azerbaijan has paid a working visit to Russia,” the prime minister said.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan has developed a very solid bilateral legal framework with each of its partner countries, which ensures the progressive development of relations across the entire spectrum of mutually beneficial cooperation.

Calling the trade and economic spheres a priority area of interaction, Asadov pointed out that in 2023, Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with its partners in the EAEU increased by almost nine percent.

Asadov also mentioned that, following the instructions of the heads of state, governments are bilaterally exploring various options for realizing the yet-untapped potential of trade and economic cooperation.

Pointing to the good dynamics of investment interaction, the prime minister highlighted a number of new long-term bilateral investment projects on the agenda.

Touching upon cooperation in the transport and transit sectors, he stressed that Azerbaijan’s current efforts are aimed at strengthening the country’s transit potential and increasing freight traffic along international corridors passing through its territory.

“Thanks to a reliable and modern transport infrastructure, Azerbaijan contributes to the development of international transport corridors, in particular the North-South and East-West international transport corridors,” he added.

Mentioning the relevance of cooperation in the field of green energy and combating the consequences of climate change, the prime minister informed the meeting participants about Azerbaijan's successfully implemented renewable energy projects.

He also highlighted Azerbaijan's multilateral cooperation with its EAEU partners within the framework of regional and international organizations.

“I consider it appropriate to note the platform of the Commonwealth of Independent States as a platform where our countries, as its members, effectively interact in a wide range of areas,” Asadov concluded.

To note, Asadov arrived on a working visit to Minsk at the invitation of his Belarusian counterpart, Roman Golovchenko, on June 3.

