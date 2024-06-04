Azerbaijan approves new structure of Ministry of Justice apparatus - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree amending the decree “On development of justice bodies," approving the new structure of the apparatus of the Ministry of Justice , Trend reports.

The ministry's new apparatus has included:

General Department of Strategic Planning and Monitoring

General Department of Legislation

General Department of Notary, Registration, and Registry

Executive service (general department authority)

Probation Service (of general department authority)

Main Department of International Cooperation

Main Department for Work with Municipalities

Main Department for Supervision of the Execution of Punishments

Investigation Department

Human Resource Management

Department for document flow and work with citizens' appeals

Department of Digitalization and Innovation in Justice

Finance and Procurement Department

Press Service (of department authority).