Azerbaijan approves new structure of Ministry of Justice apparatus - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree amending the decree “On development of justice bodies," approving the new structure of the apparatus of the Ministry of Justice , Trend reports.
The ministry's new apparatus has included:
General Department of Strategic Planning and Monitoring
General Department of Legislation
General Department of Notary, Registration, and Registry
Executive service (general department authority)
Probation Service (of general department authority)
Main Department of International Cooperation
Main Department for Work with Municipalities
Main Department for Supervision of the Execution of Punishments
Investigation Department
Human Resource Management
Department for document flow and work with citizens' appeals
Department of Digitalization and Innovation in Justice
Finance and Procurement Department
Press Service (of department authority).