Azerbaijan, Hungary effectively cooperating on multilateral platforms - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Azerbaijan and Hungary are effectively cooperating on multilateral platforms, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during today's press conference with Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto on the results of the 2nd meeting of the Strategic Dialogue between Azerbaijan and Hungary in Baku.

"Today we discussed high-level political dialogue between the two countries and cooperation in the economic sphere," Bayramov pointed out.

Will be updated