Global security situation currently deteriorating - Hungarian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. The global security situation is currently deteriorating, Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during today's press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on the results of the 2nd meeting of the Strategic Dialogue between Azerbaijan and Hungary in Baku.

The Hungarian minister noted that the world can eventually be divided into blocs again.

"This will be a very negative situation and cause great harm to everyone. We must be in dialogue with each other. Hungary and Azerbaijan are countries that persistently want to cooperate. Establishing strategic cooperation between the two countries shows that we have come very far.

Under our first cooperation with Azerbaijan, our European partners condemned us, but now they are rushing to take a photo with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. For these countries, the country has become a very important state,” Szijjarto emphasized.

