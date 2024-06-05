Azerbaijan receives another draft peace agreement from Armenia - FM (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Azerbaijan received another draft peace agreement from Armenia several days ago, the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during today's press conference with Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto on the results of the 2nd meeting of the Strategic Dialogue between Azerbaijan and Hungary in Baku.

According to Bayramov, his Hungarian counterpart has been briefed on the mine threat and relevant problems in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

The Azerbaijani minister also informed about the progress of the negotiation process on the peace agreement and negotiations in Almaty.

“Prior to this, Azerbaijan presented Armenia with an edited text of another draft agreement, after which an agreement was reached at a meeting in Almaty. A few days ago, we received another draft agreement from the Armenian side. The number of unresolved problems has decreased. Possible progress is observed on a number of clauses,” he added.

To note, negotiations between Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan were held in Almaty on May 10–11.

The ministers welcomed the progress made in the delimitation of the borders and the agreements reached in this regard. Ministers and their delegations continued discussions on the provisions of the draft “Bilateral Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Inter-State Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia”. The sides agreed to continue negotiations on the remaining open issues on which there are still differences.

