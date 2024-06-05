Azerbaijan, Hungary effectively cooperating on multilateral platforms - FM (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Azerbaijan and Hungary are effectively cooperating on multilateral platforms, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during today's press conference with Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto on the results of the 2nd meeting of the Strategic Dialogue between Azerbaijan and Hungary in Baku.

"Today we discussed high-level political dialogue between the two countries and cooperation in the economic sphere," Bayramov pointed out.

"I would like to note Hungary's active participation in the Organization of Turkish States. At the same time, I would like to emphasize the role of Hungary in Azerbaijan's cooperation with the European Union. Given the Hungarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union since July of this year, we believe that this will create new opportunities for our country," he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel