Azerbaijan, Hungary hold next meeting of Strategic Dialogue (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. The second meeting of the Azerbaijan-Hungary Strategic Dialogue has been held with the participation of delegations from both sides following the one-on-one meeting between Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó within the framework of his visit to Azerbaijan, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the ministry, the second meeting discussed prospects for the development of existing strategic partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary, issues of cooperation within the framework of regional and international organizations, future plans and projects, as well as the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period.

Bayramov pointed out that the current political dialogue between the two states, mutual visits and contacts, parliamentary diplomacy, as well as mechanisms such as strategic dialogue and political consultations contribute to the development of partnership relations.

The meeting of dialogue also discussed issues of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary in the fields of economy, trade, investment, energy security, renewable energy sources, humanitarian, educational, cultural, and other issues, emphasizing the role of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between the countries' governments in terms of further strengthening economic ties.

Moreover, the meeting stressed the direction of development and transmission of renewable energy as one of the important components of strategic partnership relations between both states and the need to continue the activities of advancing the Black Sea submarine cable/Green Middle Corridor initiative in this direction.

The meeting also discussed priority directions for Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), negotiations and preparations, as well as opportunities for cooperation.

The Azerbaijani side also briefed the Hungarian side about the current situation in the region during the post-conflict period, the reconstruction and demining activities in the liberated territories, and the current state of the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia in detail.

Following, the ministers signed the Memorandum of Understanding on Consular Affairs between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, as well as the protocol of the second meeting of the Azerbaijan-Hungary Strategic Dialogue.

During the press conference held after the second meeting of the Azerbaijan-Hungary Strategic Dialogue, the ministers made statements about the results of the meeting and answered the questions of media representatives.

To note, the first meeting of the Azerbaijan-Hungary Strategic Dialogue was held last September.