Azerbaijan establishes tax incentives, VAT benefits under COP29 - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the application of the amendment on establishing tax incentives and VAT benefits in connection with the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) to the Tax Code, Trend reports.

Based on the supporting document of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, the incomes of non-resident individuals involved in the supply of goods, performance of work and provision of services in connection with the holding COP29 in Azerbaijan, are exempt from income tax for nine months from March 1, 2024.

