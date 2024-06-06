Azerbaijan amends composition of Baku Int'l Sea Trade Port's supervisory board UPDATED

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. The composition of the Supervisory Board of the Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC has been revised, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on amendments to the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 2517 dated February 22, 2021, "On approval of the composition of the Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC".

Following the decree, the composition of the Port's supervisory board is as follows:

Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Rahman Hummatov - Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transportation of Azerbaijan

Members of the Supervisory Board

Adalat Aliyev - Head of the Infrastructure Financing Department of the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan

Khayyam Mammadov - Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Azerbaijan Investment Holding.