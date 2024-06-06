Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Karabakh, Eastern Zangezur to become some of world's most advanced regions - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 6 June 2024 15:49 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Life is reviving in liberated territories. Four cities and four villages have already been restored and former IDPs have returned there, President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with the speakers of parliaments of TURKPA member states, Trend reports.

"More than 7,000 former IDPs are already living on their ancestral lands, and by the end of this year this number will reach at least 20,000. Extensive construction and development work is underway, and Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur will become one of the most developed regions in the world," the head of state emphasized.

