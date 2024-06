BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree to recall Shahin Abdullayev from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Oman, Trend reports.

By another decree of the head of state, Rashad Ismayilov was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Oman.