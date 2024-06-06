TURKPA's endeavors carry special importance - Azerbaijani parliament speaker

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Parliamentary diplomacy is becoming increasingly important on a global basis, and the work of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) is particularly noteworthy within this framework, speaker of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova said at the 13th plenary session of the TURKPA in Baku, Trend reports.

She highlighted the significance of TURKPA's role in showcasing and defending the positions of its member states on the international stage.

"This issue is of utmost relevance considering the prevalent bias in multiple international institutions. The growth of TURKPA's global network is praiseworthy" Gafarova remarked.

To note, Baku hosts the first meeting of parliamentary secretaries-general within the TURKPA plenary session.

The meeting sees the participation of Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova, Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) Mehmet Süreyya Er, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmus, Chairman of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Yerlan Koshanov, Speaker of the Jogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan Nurlanbek Shakiev, Chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan Tanzila Norbaeva, President of the National Assembly of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Zorlu Töre, and Deputy Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly Márta Mátrai; along with representatives of observer organizations, Turkic cooperation organizations.

