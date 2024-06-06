President Ilham Aliyev signs law on creation of artificial land plots in.........(UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the application of the law “On the creation of artificial land plots in the part of the Caspian Sea (lake) belonging to Azerbaijan”, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the powers of the relevant executive authority provided for by the law of Azerbaijan "On the creation of artificial land plots in the part of the Caspian Sea (lake) belonging to the Republic of Azerbaijan" are exercised by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In this law, the term "authority (institution)" refers to the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

The Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to prepare and submit proposals for aligning the laws of Azerbaijan and acts of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan with the mentioned law to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan within three months.

In accordance with this law, it was also instructed to approve, within one month, the amount of rent to be paid for the water fund land plot allocated for the creation of an artificial land plot, and for the artificial land plot, and to inform the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as to resolve other issues arising from this law.