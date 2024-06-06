Azerbaijani parliament holds 13th council meeting of TURKPA (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Today, the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan hosted the 13th Meeting of the Council of Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) in Baku, Trend reports.

The current chair of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, Numan Kurtulmus, declared the 13th session of the Council of Assembly of TURKPA open and thanked Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova for the high level of organization of the event and hospitality.

Speaking at the meeting, Chair of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, Numan Kurtulmus, Chairman of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, Yerlan Koshanov, Speaker of the Jogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan, Nurlanbek Shakiev, and others also praised Gafarova for organizing the event and showing great hospitality and wished success to the Azerbaijani side in the presidency of TURKPA.

The speakers voiced their assurance that the exchange of views and resolutions made at the 13th Council meeting and plenary sessions of TURKPA will significantly enhance the organization's effectiveness. During the meeting, various organizational matters were deliberated upon, and pertinent decisions were reached.

To note, Baku hosted the first meeting of parliamentary secretaries-general within the TURKPA plenary session.

The meeting saw the participation of Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova, Secretary General of TURKPA Mehmet Süreyya Er, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmus, Chairman of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Yerlan Koshanov, Speaker of the Jogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan Nurlanbek Shakiev, Chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan Tanzila Norbaeva, President of the National Assembly of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Zorlu Töre, and Deputy Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly Márta Mátrai, along with representatives of observer organizations and Turkic cooperation organizations.

